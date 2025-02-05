Why You Shouldn't Use Cooking Wine And Just Opt For The Real Deal

Food is one of life's greatest joys, and to get the best flavors, we often opt for the finest ingredients to enhance the dishes we cook. So when a recipe calls for wine, why should your standards be any different? Cooking wine is packed with salt and other preservatives to keep it shelf-stable for up to a year. That sounds convenient for those who don't drink often, but it can leave food unnecessarily sweet or overly salty instead of adding the deep richness or brightness you're going for. You can adjust for the saltiness of cooking wine, but that may take trial and error with every dish and brand of cooking wine.

Most cooks will have more success by purchasing a quality bottle of drinking wine that pairs well with the dish they plan to serve. You can sip the leftover wine while you eat, and the flavor is guaranteed to complement your meal. Cooking with a wine you would drink gives you much more control over the final flavor of your dish.