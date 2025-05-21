The Key Ingredient That Browns Ground Beef To Perfection

Ground beef is super-versatile and can easily become the star of many dishes. From nachos to juicy grilled burgers to the perfect shepherd's pie, ground beef can be used in many ways to create a satiating, high-protein, delicious meal. Properly preparing your ground beef before you move onto cooking and seasoning can set you up for kitchen success.

The key to perfectly browned ground beef may surprise you: It's baking soda. Adding a few pinches of this kitchen staple to ground beef actually increases the pH of the meat, making the proteins stick to one another less easily and not push out all of the moisture while cooking. The result? The beef is tender and juicy, and with the higher acidity levels on its exterior, you end up with a perfectly-browned pan of ground beef to add to your favorite recipe.

Here is how to implement this hack: Mix the baking soda (about half a teaspoon per pound of ground beef) with a small amount of water before mixing it into the meat. After you've fully combined the baking soda/water mixture with the ground beef, let it sit for at least 15 minutes before you add it to your hot pan. If you like the way baking soda easily adds this deep brown touch to your ground beef, you'll likely also love the effect of dusting a bit of baking soda on steak, chicken, and pork before cooking.