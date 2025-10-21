Coffee Grinders Vs Espresso Grinders: What's The Difference, Really?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For complete coffee beginners and even the casual enthusiasts, we can all agree that choosing between a coffee grinder and espresso grinder can have you staring at the spec sheet for hours — because what's the difference, really? Chowhound spoke with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, coffee expert and former barista, to help you feel like a pro in no time, and finally put this perplexing issue to rest. "Standard coffee grinders often have settings for every brewing type, from espresso up to French press, with big steps between each setting, allowing for a large range without literally hundreds of settings," Woodburn-Simmonds exclusively told us, further explaining that coffee grinders' burrs are especially fine-tuned for efficiency no matter the grind size. Meanwhile, espresso grinders work like this: "[They] will have smaller 'steps' between settings, or be completely 'stepless,' meaning you have complete control of the grind size." Their burrs offer better accuracy, too — which can help you achieve a finer consistency that's needed in espresso machines — allowing you to grind coffee beans perfectly every time.

Woodburn-Simmonds also highlighted the importance of grind consistency depending on your brewing method, emphasizing the need to choose between a coffee and espresso grinder to make the best cup. If the grind for your espresso is uneven, you won't be able to maximize the needed extraction for this 30-second process, which ruins the shot. Meanwhile, a French press can filter the larger bits, making it more forgiving to use with coarse grounds.