In today's world, some of the things that online self-proclaimed coffee experts do in the process of making a cappuccino feel less like easily understandable steps and more like mysterious coffee voodoo. The Weiss Distribution Technique (WDT), spring-loaded tampers, spritzing water out of a tiny spray bottle onto your coffee beans before grinding them fresh? While the amount that each of these techniques affects espresso flavor is somewhat up for debate, that last one doesn't just have the approval of home baristas. Apparently, the efficacy of adding moisture to your beans has been scientifically approved by none other than volcanologists.

Think about it like this: As it turns out, the way coffee beans rub and hit against each other while they're being ground is somewhat comparable to what happens when magma violently erupts from beneath the surface of a volcano, rock particles grinding against each other and creating a fine dust. In both processes, the friction from particles hitting each other creates static electricity. In a volcano eruption, that sometimes manifests in lightning. But even in coffee beans, the static charge causes some of the coffee grounds to stick to the sides of the grinder, and others to clump together. And as found by collaborative volcanologist coffeologist research, beans with more moisture produce less electricity while being ground, sticking together less and forming a more even surface. All this to say? Moist beans equals smoother grounds, equals better espresso. The coffee influencers were right this time.