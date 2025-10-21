Joanna Gaines' Pick For A Kitchen Backsplash Has Homeowners Swapping Out Tile
Joanna Gaines has done it again by making something that is simple on the surface look impossibly chic. When working on a kitchen feature on a season 5 episode of "Fixer Upper," Gaines chose a polished white macabus quartzite backsplash, and it is enough to make anyone question their traditional tile wall. She installed the white slab with horizontal veining across the back of the kitchen's cooktop and it really works to balance the more rustic wooden features in the space.
Quartzite is a natural stone known for its durability. It's incredibly practical, because unlike tiles, large slabs of quartzite have no grout lines to scrub — cleaning is as easy as a swipe of a cloth across the surface. That polished surface also works to bounce light around the kitchen beautifully, which is a subtle way to make your kitchen backsplash look more expensive without committing to a full renovation. And as quartzite comes in lovely organic tones like whites and grays, it basically works in any style of home, from a minimalist and sleek stainless steel aesthetic to the more rustic farmhouse look such as the one Gaines has adopted. If you're looking for a bolder choice, it also comes in marbled shades of purple, green, and blue. But after having sold you on a quartzite backsplash, we do have to admit that installing these big stone slabs isn't exactly a cheap weekend project — it's a bit of a splurge, but it's one that is guaranteed to upgrade your kitchen.
Why we're swapping tile for stone
Tile backsplashes have been a classic for decades, so if you've had one for a few years yourself, you might have noticed them starting to show their age with cracked corners or grout stains — or your space may even be sporting some patterns and outdated kitchen tile trends that look like they're straight out of a 2010 Pinterest board. These days, it's all about stone with quartzite, marble, and even quartz stepping into the spotlight to offer more of a sculptural backdrop that feels really high-end without feeling flashy. Gaines' choice highlights exactly that. Her backsplash almost acts like a statement wall in the kitchen: it's elegant, subtle, and incredibly modern.
But be warned: Swapping tile for stone isn't something to rush into blindly. For example, if you choose a piece with too much pattern, it can overwhelm, especially if it doesn't match its surroundings — that's definitely a mistake to avoid when renovating your backsplash – and you must not forget to seal your quartzite after installation. If you're dedicated to your tile, then a middle ground between the two styles can be achieved with larger-format porcelain panels that mimic the look of stone without the weight or cost of it. What matters most is finding cohesion here, so your backsplash should work with your countertop and cabinetry, not clash with them.