Joanna Gaines' Pick For A Kitchen Backsplash Has Homeowners Swapping Out Tile

Joanna Gaines has done it again by making something that is simple on the surface look impossibly chic. When working on a kitchen feature on a season 5 episode of "Fixer Upper," Gaines chose a polished white macabus quartzite backsplash, and it is enough to make anyone question their traditional tile wall. She installed the white slab with horizontal veining across the back of the kitchen's cooktop and it really works to balance the more rustic wooden features in the space.

Quartzite is a natural stone known for its durability. It's incredibly practical, because unlike tiles, large slabs of quartzite have no grout lines to scrub — cleaning is as easy as a swipe of a cloth across the surface. That polished surface also works to bounce light around the kitchen beautifully, which is a subtle way to make your kitchen backsplash look more expensive without committing to a full renovation. And as quartzite comes in lovely organic tones like whites and grays, it basically works in any style of home, from a minimalist and sleek stainless steel aesthetic to the more rustic farmhouse look such as the one Gaines has adopted. If you're looking for a bolder choice, it also comes in marbled shades of purple, green, and blue. But after having sold you on a quartzite backsplash, we do have to admit that installing these big stone slabs isn't exactly a cheap weekend project — it's a bit of a splurge, but it's one that is guaranteed to upgrade your kitchen.