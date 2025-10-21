Make Banana Bread 10 Times Better With A Nostalgic Peanut Butter And Jelly Twist
Who doesn't love a good, ultra-moist banana bread baked to perfection? Likewise, the historic peanut butter and jelly sandwich may hold a special place in your heart, evoking the nostalgia of childhood brown paper-bag lunches. So bringing these two culinary classics together makes a banana bread with a touch of peanut butter and jelly magic. Skip the standard white bread and use banana bread for your PB&J sandwich instead, and chances are, you may never want to enjoy this dish any other way. Simply slice the banana bread to your desired thickness, layer on your choice of peanut butter and jam, jelly, or preserves on the same or separate slice –- we're not here to police your sandwich-making -– and taste the transformation.
For those who prefer a more peanut-forward flavor, add a scoop of peanut butter to the batter for better-tasting banana bread. The idea of making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich using banana bread might seem too decadent and overly sweet, but that doesn't have to be the case. When baking your own bread, you have full control over the ingredients, so feel free to reduce the amount of added sweetener and let the natural sweetness from the banana work its magic. You can also opt for store-bought peanut butters or jams with no added sugars, or take a stab at making this pectin-free, three-ingredient jam, where you can adjust the sweetness to your preference. The idea of making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich using banana bread might seem too decadent and overly sweet, but that doesn't have to be the case.
Creative ways to serve your banana bread PB&J
Sandwich making is a true art form. The dish can be as simple as slathering the peanut butter and your choice of fruit spread on the banana bread slice, and serving it as an open-faced or proper sandwich. Alternatively, you can make a number of creative dishes for an elaborate brunch or dessert. You can serve the sandwich toasted so that the inside filling becomes nice and melted in contrast to the crispy banana bread. Another option is to make French toast that will transform a basic banana bread or PB&J to a dish that deserves a spot on the brunch menu at any trendy cafe. If you serve either the toasted sandwich or French toast with a scoop of ice cream, you've got a delicious dessert that is guaranteed to satisfy that sweet tooth.
For a burst of freshness, consider adding a layer of fresh fruit in the middle to amp up the gourmet touch. Try strawberries for an enhanced sweetness, or fresh slices of banana to add a unique texture to the french toast. You can also serve this combination as a parfait by crumbling the banana bread and adding alternating layers of peanut butter and jelly that you'd want to sink your spoons into.