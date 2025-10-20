The Whimsical Decor Trend That Brightened Countertops And Cabinets In The 1970s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When thinking about vintage kitchen trends we'd love to see make a comeback, one that's already been gaining in popularity is mushroom decor. The mushroom trend really took off in the 1970s, no doubt largely thanks to Sears' popular Merry Mushroom set, which was only available via the Sears-Roebuck catalog and featured over 250 pieces, from pots and pans to dinnerware to the iconic canisters you've probably seen before. The collection was discontinued in 1987, but these vintage kitchen storage jars remain a valuable thrift store find. A single Merry Mushroom canister today can sell for over $100, with harder-to-find pieces, such as the clock, priced at nearly $200.

Nostalgia is a big factor in the continued popularity of the set, at least among Gen X-ers, as many consumers have fond memories of seeing the Merry Mushroom set at their parents' or grandparents' house. When it comes to the younger generations, mushroom decor may be on the rise thanks to a Gen Z affinity for the "cottagecore" aesthetic, which leans toward cozy, natural, and woodsy. Or even "weirdcore," which is more aligned with mushrooms' other association: psychedelics.

Whatever your reason for collecting mushroom decor, there's no denying that mushrooms can add whimsy and color to your home, whether that's the very 1970s color scheme of the Merry Mushroom set (browns and oranges), or more modern takes, like World Market's bright-hued mushroom ceramics collection.