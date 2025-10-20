The Whimsical Decor Trend That Brightened Countertops And Cabinets In The 1970s
When thinking about vintage kitchen trends we'd love to see make a comeback, one that's already been gaining in popularity is mushroom decor. The mushroom trend really took off in the 1970s, no doubt largely thanks to Sears' popular Merry Mushroom set, which was only available via the Sears-Roebuck catalog and featured over 250 pieces, from pots and pans to dinnerware to the iconic canisters you've probably seen before. The collection was discontinued in 1987, but these vintage kitchen storage jars remain a valuable thrift store find. A single Merry Mushroom canister today can sell for over $100, with harder-to-find pieces, such as the clock, priced at nearly $200.
Nostalgia is a big factor in the continued popularity of the set, at least among Gen X-ers, as many consumers have fond memories of seeing the Merry Mushroom set at their parents' or grandparents' house. When it comes to the younger generations, mushroom decor may be on the rise thanks to a Gen Z affinity for the "cottagecore" aesthetic, which leans toward cozy, natural, and woodsy. Or even "weirdcore," which is more aligned with mushrooms' other association: psychedelics.
Whatever your reason for collecting mushroom decor, there's no denying that mushrooms can add whimsy and color to your home, whether that's the very 1970s color scheme of the Merry Mushroom set (browns and oranges), or more modern takes, like World Market's bright-hued mushroom ceramics collection.
Tips for collecting Merry Mushroom pieces and alternatives
If you're a Merry Mushroom collector, one thing to keep in mind is that the ceramic pieces are not necessarily food safe due to the use of lead paint. So if you're lucky enough to find a Merry Mushroom canister set, don't rush to fill them with loose flour, sugar, cookies, and other kitchen staples. You can purchase a NewPos lead testing kit for well under $20 to double check.
But if you're looking for functional mushroom canisters in the style of Merry Mushroom, another name that comes up quite a bit among those on a similar quest is Arnel's. The ceramic mold-making company began producing molds in the 1970s that were patterned after the Merry Mushroom set; and it's not difficult to find modern ceramicists with access to these molds. They can either cast you a piece that you can glaze and fire yourself, or make the entire piece from start to finish.
The popularity of the mushroom trend is beneficial for fans of the decor style, too. As stated earlier, World Market has some more modern mushroom pieces, but you can also find mushroom decor at places like Target, Walmart, and even the iconic Cracker Barrel gift shop. For vintage pieces, Etsy and eBay are probably the most widely accessible sources; however, it's always thrilling to find an unexpected treasure at your local antique mall or thrift store.