Don't Skip Over These Vintage Kitchen Storage Jars At The Thrift Store

Secondhand stores are a great place to find copper pots, but that isn't the only type of cookware to watch out for. If you find a mushroom-themed storage jar set at the thrift store, you might not want to let it out of your sight. The reason? It could be a Merry Mushroom jar. Sears-Roebuck's Merry Mushrooms collection was all the rage in the '70s. Today, one of these jars can be worth hundreds of dollars; you might be making quite the mushroom mistake if you leave it behind. According to the blog A Collector's Guide to Merry Mushrooms, there are over 250 adorable pieces worth hundreds in the entire collection, including teapots, salad bowls, tableware, and much, much more.

As the name suggests, the designs feature mushrooms, usually with red and brown caps and white stems. They're highly coveted nowadays and can fetch a pretty penny. On eBay, for example, a four-piece cookie jar set costs $200. And that's on the cheaper end. A set of four mugs costs about $250, while a 12-piece breakfast set, with plates, mugs, and bowls, can set you back nearly $600. Damaged pieces go for less, of course, but that's really the only discount you'll get. It seems like they're no longer available in stores. If you're shopping for inexpensive thrift store cookware, look elsewhere.