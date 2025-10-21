The Kirkland Product You'll Never Find In US Costco Stores

Costco's Kirkland Signature is a favorite for many of the retail chain's fans because of the unmatched value it offers. Sure, there are a few duds — sometimes Costco has gone too far in its effort to lower prices, resulting in Kirkland products using low-quality ingredients. However, for the most part, the warehouse retail chain tries to make Kirkland products the best possible alternative to popular name-brand products, focusing on being as good or better while drastically lowering the price. This is why you will find some products, like Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano or even Kirkland French vodka, to be actually sourced from their authentic countries of origin, Italy and France, respectively.

However, trying to make better and cheaper alternatives to name brands that invest significant resources into their products is no small feat, and sometimes, things don't work out for Kirkland products. This brings us to why you will very likely never (or at least not in the near future) see Kirkland mayonnaise on the Costco shelves. As it turns out, the company did formulate an in-house mayonnaise, and in an attempt to raise its nutritional value, seeded it with omega-3 fatty acids. Unfortunately, this resulted in the mayonnaise breaking down too easily, leaving it unable to stand up to the competition. Remember that it would've shared shelf space with some of the best and most popular mayonnaise brands around, and a less-than-perfect mayonnaise just wouldn't do. Ultimately, Costco pulled Kirkland Signature mayonnaise from the shelves while continuing to sell other brands. This is true for a few other Kirkland Signature products as well.