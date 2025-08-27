Why You Don't See Costco's Kirkland Signature Boxed Mac And Cheese On Shelves Anymore

When people think of Costco, they think of the free food samples, the various Costco food court items (all of which we have ranked), and Kirkland Signature brand items. Items with the Kirkland Signature label are the retailer's own private label items and are typically only found in Costco warehouses. The private brand has everything from olive oil to paper towels and everything in between and has become widely recognized as a major part of the Costco brand.

Although very successful, Kirkland Signature doesn't always get it right, not even with tried and true classics like mac and cheese. Previously, Costco stocked Kirkland boxed mac and cheese on its shelves but it was pulled from warehouses after customers frequently returned it. The general consensus from customers was that the boxed mac and cheese just tasted plain awful, resulting in mass returns. The few that liked it admitted they needed to add a few extra ingredients to upgrade the mac and cheese and that by itself it was not worth it. It's hard to imagine messing up a beloved classic this badly but apparently that's exactly what happened, as one customer even went so far as to say the product tasted like soap.

The boxed mac and cheese disappeared very quietly with no public fanfare. There's very little remaining about the product, other than customers' complaints online and encouraging each other to seek out other boxed mac and cheese products. Since then, Costco has released a new Kirkland mac and cheese, this time refrigerated instead of boxed, and it has generally fared better. All in all, while there are plenty of discontinued Costco products that we were sad to see go, the Kirkland Signature boxed mac and cheese was not one of them, and it has been fittingly replaced.