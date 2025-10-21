Popeyes' Mashed Potatoes Are The Hidden Star Of Its Menu For A Special Reason
Popeyes isn't exactly a sleeper hit. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is beloved by millions for its super crispy fried chicken, well-spiced sides, and many dipping sauces that let you customize your crunch, though its Sweet Heat sauce was at the bottom of Chowhound's list of the best and worst fast food signature sauces. However, there's one sauce that you might not have given a dip because, well, it isn't technically a dip at all, but Popeyes' mashed potatoes.
The chain's mashed potatoes are some of the best in the fast food game, and are always a welcome side for one of Popeyes' meal combos. However, they also make a perfect dipping sauce for those crunchy, beef tallow-fried Popeyes' chicken tenders. Seriously, the pairing of creamy mashed potatoes and Cajun gravy mixes together to make the ideal dip to counterbalance the crisp breading of the chicken. If you ordered spicy tenders, that mash can be a great counterbalance to the kick of the chicken, too. You can also pair this side with limited edition menu items like the Hot Ones wings. Or, if you're trying this hack out around Thanksgiving, you can dip a piece of Cajun turkey into your potatoes. It might just outshine all of Popeyes' various dipping sauces.
Ways to enjoy Popeyes' mashed potatoes
Dipping chicken tenders into mashed potatoes isn't exactly an earth-shattering concept. For years, diners have ventured to merge chicken with potato in lieu of a more traditional sauce. It is, however, a window into the truly tasty possibilities within the Popeyes menu. For example, let's say you order a chicken tender meal with mashed potatoes as your side. This meal comes with a biscuit and a side, for which you'll choose mashed potatoes. You can then make a sandwich out of your biscuit and one or two tenders, using those mashed potatoes as a spread. The combo of buttery biscuits, creamy potatoes, rich gravy, and tender chicken will have you wishing this improvised sandwich was on the menu. You can also order mashed potatoes and add a scoop to your favorite chicken sandwich for an extra dose of flavor and creaminess.
But you needn't forgo Popeyes' dipping sauces altogether when pairing the mashed potatoes with chicken. Using both potatoes and, say, the chain's buttermilk ranch dressing in tandem gives you a rich, fresh taste that resembles a baked potato topped with sour cream. You could also use the spicy Mardi Gras mustard to give your meal a kick or honey mustard for sweetness. To make this pairing work without making a mess, simply dip your chicken into your sauce of choice then use a plastic spoon to dollop a bit of mashed potatoes on top to finish off the bite. If you're skeptical of these pairings, just give them a try for yourself. You might just be surprised at the deliciousness you can unlock.