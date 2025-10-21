Popeyes' Mashed Potatoes Are The Hidden Star Of Its Menu For A Special Reason

Popeyes isn't exactly a sleeper hit. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is beloved by millions for its super crispy fried chicken, well-spiced sides, and many dipping sauces that let you customize your crunch, though its Sweet Heat sauce was at the bottom of Chowhound's list of the best and worst fast food signature sauces. However, there's one sauce that you might not have given a dip because, well, it isn't technically a dip at all, but Popeyes' mashed potatoes.

The chain's mashed potatoes are some of the best in the fast food game, and are always a welcome side for one of Popeyes' meal combos. However, they also make a perfect dipping sauce for those crunchy, beef tallow-fried Popeyes' chicken tenders. Seriously, the pairing of creamy mashed potatoes and Cajun gravy mixes together to make the ideal dip to counterbalance the crisp breading of the chicken. If you ordered spicy tenders, that mash can be a great counterbalance to the kick of the chicken, too. You can also pair this side with limited edition menu items like the Hot Ones wings. Or, if you're trying this hack out around Thanksgiving, you can dip a piece of Cajun turkey into your potatoes. It might just outshine all of Popeyes' various dipping sauces.