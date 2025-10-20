The One-Ingredient Upgrade For Better Mashed Potatoes

Is there anything so beautiful as a bowl for freshly mashed potatoes? It is perhaps the most perfect dinner side: A creamy, savory dish that pairs well with almost any main. Plus, there are plenty of ways to customize your spuds, from adding a dollop of cream cheese for a creamy, tangy touch to extra butter for restaurant-worthy mashed potatoes at home. Mashed potato hacks abound. And yet, there is always one more upgrade on the horizon; one more way to enhance this side. So why not add another? Trust us, this is one potato hack you'll want to hold onto. The key? Brie, of course. Now, adding cheese to mashed potatoes isn't a wholly new concept. But Brie-lieve us when we say that this cheese might just be the best thing to happen to the side dish since butter and chives.

The subtle, buttery, and slight umami flavor of Brie, along with its creamy texture, will blend beautifully with your potatoes, bringing them a complexity that can really take this dish up a notch. Plus, the Brie-tinged potatoes will pair beautifully with other dishes, such as cranberry sauce or a mushroom stuffing. Adding in this cheese doesn't need to be complicated, either; just make your potatoes as usual, and then when mixing in the butter, add in some cubed Brie as well. Take off the rind so the texture is smooth, and make sure you freeze your Brie before removing the rind to prevent wasting any of that tasty cheese. Add the Brie in while your spuds are still hot so that it fully melts. The resulting dish will be rich, cheesy, dinner-side perfection.