The Best Method For Removing The Rind From Brie Cheese Without Wasting A Single Bite

If there's one cheese that should never be excluded from an artisanal cheese plate, it's brie. Whether you're putting together an infamous "girl dinner" or building a luxe charcuterie board from the aisles of Trader Joe's, brie will add an air of elegance and indulgence — and it's not hard to see why. Invented in France, this velvety, buttery cheese is mild enough to pair with the most delicately floral honey, yet rich enough to support bolder flavors like briny cornichons.

Possibly the only downside to indulging in a little brie is deciding how to prepare it. Though it's one of many cheeses with an edible rind, some feel the earthy bitterness of its bloomy outer shell detracts from its flavor, opting to remove the rind before baking brie with sweet hazelnuts and juicy figs. While this is a perfectly acceptable option, the issue is that it's extremely difficult to remove brie's rind without also pulling away half the creamy treasure trove inside of it.

Of course, anyone who's ever worked with brie knows it's soft and runny when warm and much firmer when cold. You can use this knowledge to your advantage when removing the rind by freezing your brie wheel for approximately 30 minutes beforehand. This helps firm up the brie, making it easier to execute precision cuts and preserve as much of the good stuff as possible. You may even be able to gently peel away some of the rind with your fingers, like an orange.