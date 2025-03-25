How Long Does Wine Last With A Wine Saver?

There's an exhilaration in opening a bottle of wine. You get to sample a new expression — or savor a familiar favorite — as well as seeing how it goes with a food pairing. However, once all the drinking and dining concludes, there may still be some booze left in the bottle. Knowing how to store wine is a skill in itself, and there's no better way to do it than with a wine saver.

Storing wine is all about curtailing oxidation. The second you open a bottle, exposure to oxygen starts dramatically altering the wine. At first, these effects are positive; it's commonly referred to as the wine opening up. However, after several days (or less depending on the variety), the wine loses its complexity and starts to turn vinegary. Furthermore, there's also increased risk of bacterial growth, bringing unwanted funk into the mix.

A wine saver comes in handy because it pumps out the oxygen that remains in the bottle, slowing the oxidation process. If you combine using a wine saver with storing the wine in the fridge — regardless if it's red or another variety — you'll extend the period in which it remains drinkable. As a result, you could get over a week of wine storage, although flavors will typically start to diminish by around day five . Plus, how long you get with your wine also depends on the wine saver you employ.