Aldi's Massive Thanksgiving Feast Feeds 10 People For $4 Per Plate

From finding the perfect turkey to lining up a delicious dessert selection, hosting Thanksgiving can get expensive — fast. Thankfully, Aldi is offering a solution that can help you get everything you need for up to 10 people for just $40. This isn't just a basic turkey-and-mashed-potatoes meal, either. We're talking various types of gravy, the ingredients for homemade desserts, and everything you need for quintessential Thanksgiving side dishes (like green bean casserole topped with crunchy fried onions).

The Aldi Thanksgiving feast kicks off with a 14-pound Jennie-O turkey, which is more than enough for 10 guests. Just make sure you have a roasting pan to cook and store the leftovers, since it isn't included in the Aldi kit. The general rule of thumb is to serve at least one pound of turkey for each seat at the table, so Aldi's Thanksgiving feast will allow for plenty of leftovers to send home with your loved ones.

While Aldi offers a wide range of Thanksgiving-friendly selections, its website notes that the exact price of your meal may vary slightly based on the items you choose and what's available in-store, so you might come in a few dollars over (or under) the advertised $40 price. Because Aldi's Thanksgiving meal is so affordable, you'll have extra room in your budget to purchase additional offerings that aren't included in the kit. Pick up charcuterie classics like crackers and spreadable cheeses, or peruse Aldi's award-winning wines.