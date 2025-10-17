The Vintage Supermarket Saved From Extinction By A Classic Grocery Chain

In North Central Florida, Hitchcock's Market was a mainstay grocery chain that had operated in the region for 80 years, but in October 2025, the owners suddenly announced the closure of all its stores, found in 10 different Florida communities. The news shocked both shoppers in the rural communities it served and even Hitchcock's Market employees. But at least three of the stores — in Williston, Keystone Heights, and Alachua, where the chain began — are being purchased by the classic Winn-Dixie grocery store chain. No public statement has confirmed whether a different chain will be taking over the seven other locations.

Hitchcock's Market may not be the oldest grocery store chain in the country (that honor goes to Kroger's, which opened in 1883), but it has served the region since 1945, when Robert Hitchcock Sr. and his son, Bob, a World War II veteran, opened the first store. The chain grew by mostly serving rural areas where larger chains weren't interested in operating. The current owners, the Alvarez family, didn't give a reason for selling the stores.