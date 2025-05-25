This Defunct Grocery Store Was Made For New Yorkers

For over a century, Waldbaum's was a supermarket that exemplified the authentic New York City experience. Its progressive hiring mindset and diverse leadership made it the kind of local fixture that New Yorkers loved, along with late co-owner Julia Waldbaum's hands-on presence and personal touch through regular in-store visits. The store's wide selection of imported Italian and kosher goods also reflected the city's cultural richness — a much-appreciated quality among its middle- to upper-middle class customer base.

Long before it became a household name, Waldbaum's was a modest shop in Brooklyn, opened in 1904 by Israel Waldbaum, who primarily sold butter and eggs. A chance encounter with a store regular, Julia Leffel, and a personal sugar delivery led Israel and Julia into romance and soon marriage. Julia began working in the store, eventually becoming the face of the growing brand. Her photo appeared in weekly circular flyers and on many of Waldbaum's branded food products, all while creating a personal connection with customers.

In 1938, Waldbaum's made a historic breakthrough by promoting Black identical twin brothers, Ernest and George Brown, from stockboys to checkout clerks. This was during a time when it was unusual for Black checkers to be working in predominantly white neighborhoods. Despite this, the Brown brothers would advance their careers with Waldbaum's and become a vice-president and assistant vice-president, respectively, during the 1960s.

Through this blended approach of personal touch and an inclusive mindset, Waldbaum's continued to grow, becoming one of the most unique grocery stores of its time. The modest egg and milk shop would soon evolve into one of New York City's largest chain stores.