Once A Lunchbox Staple, This Processed Meat Quietly Disappeared Right Under Our Noses

One might be forgiven for assuming that we are living in the golden age of foodstuff mash-ups. Social media has given us party-ready combinations like vodka butter; corporations have developed quite a few, too, from the brilliant to the truly unhinged, and home cooks have seldom been more empowered to create their own wacky crossovers. But newcomers to these unexpected marriages might be surprised to learn that the world has been jamming edibles together for quite some time. And ham and cheese loaf, which joins those two ingredients in one catchall cold cut and is still sold today, is one such proto-protein.

Ham and cheese loaf seems, anecdotally, to have enjoyed its peak popularity a little bit after what nostalgists consider the stylish midcentury years, which means it would have overlapped at least a little with other throwbacks like cocktail meatballs. Their use cases, of course, would have been quite a bit different; the former packed into brown-bag sandwiches, the latter served at swinging parties alongside classically composed martinis and secondhand smoke. A major 2022 recall could have a little something to do with ham and cheese loaf's virtual disappearance from the mainstream. Or its time might have just come and gone. But ham and cheese loaf can still have a place in the American diet, today.