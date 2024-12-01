Vodka Butter Is An Unexpected Mashup Your Guests Will Love

The holiday season, which seems to start earlier and last longer every year, has several micro moments. There's pumpkin spice season, with all its rich history. Discounted Halloween candy season, with its traditional aged nougat. And, one of our favorites and a relative newcomer, boozy butter season. Vodka butter, to be more precise, was first popularized by recipe developer Carolina Gelen on TikTok in late 2022, when the food influencer suggested it as a kicky New Year's Eve treat. The world's buzziest compound butter has myriad applications, evidenced by the abundant takes and creations that followed its introduction to the annals of dairy spreads.

Vodka butter is exactly what it sounds like — the formerly unexpected mashup of its titular ingredients. And, just to get this out of the way, it is unlikely to cause intoxication, barring any outlying scenarios. The recommended 3 ounces of vodka to two sticks of butter equals only a little more alcohol than you'll find in a standard martini, portioned throughout a lot more butter than most people (although, again, there's no accounting for outliers!) will consume in one sitting. Try to make it boozier, and it'll turn out too thin. Hold back, and there's hardly any point in dirtying your food processor. But, bring that ideal ratio of ingredients to room temperature and pulse to combine, and you've made a little boozy butter season magic.