Coffee Smoothies Are The Ultimate 2-In-1 Morning Beverage

Whether you're on the go or commuting to work, time doesn't always allow for a sit-down breakfast — but that doesn't mean you need to sacrifice having a nutritious and satisfying meal. One solution: a coffee smoothie. This 2-in-1 beverage offers the best of both worlds; the coffee gives you that morning caffeine hit, while the fruit and other smoothie ingredients provide nutrients and sustenance. Instead of drinking coffee alongside breakfast, having a coffee smoothie saves time by combining everything into a single cup.

Aside from the convenience, coffee smoothies are also very customizable. Whether you prefer dairy or plant-based milk, or sweet or rich flavors, there are many variations of this morning beverage. If a fruit smoothie doesn't always fill you up, it's easy to incorporate some protein into this smoothie recipe, making it perfect as a pre- or post-workout snack. Protein powder, Greek yogurt, tahini, oats, hemp seeds, or nut butter are a few ideas for upping the protein content.

Looking to boost your morning coffee with flavor? This recipe normally includes frozen bananas and, sometimes, dates, which both provide fruitiness, natural sweetness, and fiber. For those who normally skip breakfast and only have a cup of java, a coffee smoothie is something to consider since it won't make you feel loaded down and gives a healthy boost of energy. The addition of ingredients like bananas, oats, or nut butter provides fiber and healthy fats, keeping you full longer than a standard cup of coffee.