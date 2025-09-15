The Fast Food Chain That Sells The Absolute Cheapest Chili

Chili is a comforting, hearty dish that makes for an easy lunch or dinner — and if you grab it from your local fast food joint, you can eat it right in its to-go bowl or even add it to a burger. But when looking for a cheap meal, it's important to compare fast food prices to ensure you're getting the best deal. For the cheapest chili, you'll want to hit the Wendy's drive-thru.

While there could be smaller-scale, localized fast food chains with less expensive chili, you can almost guarantee that wherever you are in the United States, Wendy's chili is your most affordable option. Depending on your location, the chili costs around $1.79 for a small side, making it the cheapest one we could find. If you want to upgrade to a large, you'll spend $2.49, which is still substantially less expensive than other fast food chain prices. (Wisconsin-based Culver's, for example, offers a large chili for $5.69.) Chili has been a Wendy's staple for decades, so it's not exactly a bad place to order it.