Why I'm Not Going To Blot The Grease On My Pizza No Matter What Anyone Says

Pizza is surprisingly controversial when it comes to personal preferences, like the love-hate relationship with pineapple on pizza. A close second argument is whether you should blot the top to remove the excess grease. To some people, it sounds ludicrous, but to others, it seems like the perfect way to make your slice a little healthier. If you're indulging in pizza, it's likely with the knowledge that it's high in carbohydrates, fat, and sometimes protein. With that in mind, a little extra grease isn't going to be a big deal. I won't ever blot my pizza slices because I think removing the oily, greasy sheen on top of the slice takes away part of the flavor.

As a former New Yorker, I'm all about a slice of New York-style pepperoni pizza, which happens to be the most popular pizza style and topping in the U.S. The correct way to eat this type of pizza is to fold it like a sandwich, which is all the better to hold in that greasy, fatty deliciousness that this style is known for. Considering that grease is simply the byproduct of the cheese and whatever else is on your pizza, blotting risks removing some of the mix of flavors that make pizza so darn irresistible. Fat adds flavor, so if you take it away, you're taking away part of what makes pizza good.