This Costco Kirkland Snack Is A Multipurpose Must-Have To Top Everything From Salads To Milkshakes

So, what makes these praline pecans so special that, once you buy them, you might not be able to stop eating them? To start, the ingredient list is probably a clue. The pecans are coated in sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, and sea salt — making them a delectable treat that's irresistible on its own. Additionally, they are also versatile enough to be used in a lot of different, creative ways.

Starting with a salad, for example, you can chop them up and sprinkle them directly on top for a crunchy, sweet bite. Over on Reddit, u/PlainJaneLove recommends: "We use this in a salad. Must like bleu cheese though. Whatever lettuce you like, add the extra sweet grapes cut in half, the pralines, bleu cheese dressing, and bleu cheese crumbles. SO GOOD."

If you have more of a sweet tooth, the pecans can be useful for baking, too. A few great uses include baking them directly into cookies, adding them into your brownies, or even crumbling them and incorporating them into the base to upgrade your pie crust. Finally, Costco's praline pecans are so versatile that you can even blend them to create pecan milkshakes for a delicious treat that will surely make you want to buy another jar.