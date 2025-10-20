This Costco Kirkland Snack Is A Multipurpose Must-Have To Top Everything From Salads To Milkshakes
If you already shop at Costco, you likely know to stock up on their most iconic pantry staples. Think baking ingredients in large quantities to whip up your favorite sweets, canned goods to keep on-hand, and other must-buy items like organic maple syrup, rotisserie chicken, and dumplings. However, if you're looking for a new buy that's going to carry you through everything from snack time to easy meal additions and holiday-inspired cooking and baking, you'll want to add Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans to your shopping list.
Available in 2.5-pound plastic jars for around $15, just one of these tubs will likely last you a while. Unless, that is, you start to snack on them and simply can't stop — a pretty common occurrence that people on Reddit discuss when it comes to these. "I can't buy them anymore. I can go through them in three days. I have no willpower. I do love them, though," Redditor u/Accomplished-Bank418 wrote in a popular thread highlighting their irresistible flavor.
What makes Costco's praline pecans a must-buy?
So, what makes these praline pecans so special that, once you buy them, you might not be able to stop eating them? To start, the ingredient list is probably a clue. The pecans are coated in sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, and sea salt — making them a delectable treat that's irresistible on its own. Additionally, they are also versatile enough to be used in a lot of different, creative ways.
Starting with a salad, for example, you can chop them up and sprinkle them directly on top for a crunchy, sweet bite. Over on Reddit, u/PlainJaneLove recommends: "We use this in a salad. Must like bleu cheese though. Whatever lettuce you like, add the extra sweet grapes cut in half, the pralines, bleu cheese dressing, and bleu cheese crumbles. SO GOOD."
If you have more of a sweet tooth, the pecans can be useful for baking, too. A few great uses include baking them directly into cookies, adding them into your brownies, or even crumbling them and incorporating them into the base to upgrade your pie crust. Finally, Costco's praline pecans are so versatile that you can even blend them to create pecan milkshakes for a delicious treat that will surely make you want to buy another jar.