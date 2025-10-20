The Iconic Seasoning Potato Lovers Need To Keep On Hand

The Mid-Atlantic coast in the United States is famous for its fresh, delicious seafood, and that reputation is well-earned. Throughout the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, and many surrounding areas, you'd be hard-pressed to find a restaurant that doesn't serve some of the freshest, most delicious shrimp and crab you've ever tasted. Plus, most restaurants would never dream of serving their seafood offerings without the classic seasoning present at every fish fry in Maryland: Old Bay seasoning.

While the full seasoning recipe is a closely guarded secret, we do know a little about what exactly goes into Old Bay, such as some of the original 19 ingredients (including celery salt, paprika, red and black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg). The modern recipe only contains 18 ingredients, and we can only confirm that salt, celery seed, paprika, mustard, and red and black pepper are still used. However, both versions still carry that signature smoky, spicy, umami flavor that's not only the perfect topper for seafood, but pretty much any potato dish you can name.

Potatoes are notoriously bland on their own, but that's just a blank slate for us to fill with the intense, salty deliciousness of Old Bay. When contemplating what to sprinkle on your frozen french fries or how to season your homemade chips made with instant mashed potatoes, Old Bay is the perfect way to please your palate. Tangy like sour cream and onion, smoky like barbecue, sweet like chili lime — there are few flavor profiles this combination doesn't hit.