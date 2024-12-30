The Kitchen Appliance You Need For The Perfect Steak Frites

There are a few tips to ensure this method works wonders for you. First, opt for a cut of meat with a significant amount of fat – the best steak for an air fryer is a ribeye – and make sure it's on the thick side with good marbling. This is imperative if you're hoping to create that crispy crust and contrasting tender interior; it also helps to pat your meat dry with paper towels and generously season with salt prior to air frying in order to draw out some of the moisture. You can aim for a medium-rare cook by air-frying for about 10 to 12 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (be sure to preheat your air fryer first). Use a meat thermometer to check for an internal read of 135 degrees Fahrenheit — that will confirm you're good to go.

From there you can rest your protein and get to work on the classic side dish. Since you're cooking the fries after the steak, you can even rely on some of the meat's remaining juices and natural fats to add flavor to your potatoes. Toss the fries with the juices in your air fryer, and then cook as directed. Frozen fries should be done after about 15 minutes — just remember to give the air fryer basket a shake about every five minutes to ensure even cooking. Maybe you've worked on honing simple techniques to give you the best french fries, but this air fryer steak frites tip guarantees a one-two punch of perfection and a restaurant-quality meal right at home.