Turn Instant Mashed Potatoes Into The Best Chips With This Hack

Just when your socials seem to cool down from one viral food phenomenon, the fever lights up again with another. While the buzz around potato chip mashed potatoes — a kind of back-of-the-envelope recipe that results in exactly what it sounds like — has quieted, you might have noticed a new spud sensation sweeping the internet: instant mashed potato potato chips.

We know, the phrasing in both cases can take half a second extra to unpack. To be clear: the potato chip mashed potatoes of yore more or less turned potato chips into instant potato flakes, and ultimately into mashed potatoes. (You can serve them with this potato chip-coated fish for a theme-y pair!) In something of a switcheroo, instant mashed potato potato chips — you guessed it — transform those fine, store-bought flakes into the crunchy, also typically store-bought snack chip we all know and love. Instant mashed potato potato chips essentially take a classic short cut (like making tasty mashed potatoes without all the peeling and titular mashing) and flips it to make the resulting chips, which are usually a grab-and-go convenience item, homemade-adjacent. The world wide web is as much of an ouroboros as ever, and we're eating it up.