For A Better BLT Sandwich Start Spicing Up This Key Ingredient

Think the key to a perfect BLT sandwich is only in the titular bacon, lettuce, and tomato? Think again. Even without any fancy add-ons like avocado, there are still two unsung ingredients of the utmost importance in a BLT: the bread and the mayonnaise. Though we could debate the merits of using candied bacon and the best sandwich bread (plus whether or not it should be toasted) all day, it's time that the mayo gets its due. If your sandwich could use some extra sparkle, replacing the basic condiment with something kickier might be all it takes. For the ultimate sandwich upgrade advice, Chowhound sought out Michelle Wallace, a Houston-based pitmaster and TV personality, and the founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., for tips on making your mayo sing.

"You can bring tons of flavor to a BLT by flavoring the mayo," Wallace says. She particularly enjoys making a garlic Calabrian chili mayo. "That added spice from the Calabrian chili is perfect to level up your BLT," she points out, while also advocating for adding fresh herbs as a counterpoint to the condiment's richness. "However, my most go-to flavor is adding Dijon to mayo," she confides. "I love that tangy and slightly spicy mustard flavor with my BLT." You can follow Wallace's lead and whip up the best dijonnaise by memorizing the ideal ratio, starting with equal parts mayonnaise and Dijon mustard and adjusting to taste.