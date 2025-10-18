For A Better BLT Sandwich Start Spicing Up This Key Ingredient
Think the key to a perfect BLT sandwich is only in the titular bacon, lettuce, and tomato? Think again. Even without any fancy add-ons like avocado, there are still two unsung ingredients of the utmost importance in a BLT: the bread and the mayonnaise. Though we could debate the merits of using candied bacon and the best sandwich bread (plus whether or not it should be toasted) all day, it's time that the mayo gets its due. If your sandwich could use some extra sparkle, replacing the basic condiment with something kickier might be all it takes. For the ultimate sandwich upgrade advice, Chowhound sought out Michelle Wallace, a Houston-based pitmaster and TV personality, and the founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., for tips on making your mayo sing.
"You can bring tons of flavor to a BLT by flavoring the mayo," Wallace says. She particularly enjoys making a garlic Calabrian chili mayo. "That added spice from the Calabrian chili is perfect to level up your BLT," she points out, while also advocating for adding fresh herbs as a counterpoint to the condiment's richness. "However, my most go-to flavor is adding Dijon to mayo," she confides. "I love that tangy and slightly spicy mustard flavor with my BLT." You can follow Wallace's lead and whip up the best dijonnaise by memorizing the ideal ratio, starting with equal parts mayonnaise and Dijon mustard and adjusting to taste.
Make BLT-worthy mayo with add-ins or from scratch
Whether you add spices and mix-ins to store-bought mayo or make it from scratch, your ingredients should complement the BLT's umami-rich flavors. When it comes to fresh herbs, for example, Michelle Wallace says some work better than others. She points to basil as an ideal mayo partner, as well as dill, parsley, and chives, noting, "Basil is a natural pairing to tomatoes and will add a sweet, peppery note. Chives will add that subtle onion flavor. Dill is great for that unexpected grassy note with a hit of anise, while parsley will give you that bright freshness that is great in a sandwich full of rich, fatty bacon." However, she advises avoiding herbs like rosemary, sage, and oregano, which can overpower other flavors.
Another way to amp up the condiment is by adding a smoky element. "You can get smokiness into your mayo by adding spices such as smoked paprika or chipotle powder," Wallace notes. Smoked salt is also an option. "For the overachiever, you can add a bowl of mayo to your smoker at home and smoke on a very low temperature," she says. For homemade mayo, she suggests using a smoked neutral oil, and offers a few extra tips for ensuring the best flavor, like how a layered blend of high-quality oils and farm-fresh eggs makes all the difference. Wallace also advises adding room-temperature eggs to make your mayo more stable, and adding a couple of extra yolks should you desire a richer spread.