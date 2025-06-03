The World's Largest Lollipop Was Created By This Legendary Candy Shop In California

There's something so fascinating about giant foods. Perhaps it's the novelty of imagining how big the world's longest hot dog is or the size of the world's largest curly fry. More than anything, though, it's the shock of what it takes to get cemented into the Guinness World Records — and the bragging rights for the creators that make it there.

It isn't just savory foods breaking records. Back in 2012, See's Candies set out to break a candy record, specifically for lollipops, and succeeded. The company created the world's largest lollipop, which weighed just over 7,000 pounds. Altogether, 28 people worked together to create this gigantic sweet. Such a massive undertaking required 212 hours of preparation time before creating the lollipop could begin and actual production time was 14.5 hours. Their massive efforts paid off since the lollipop was so big that a flatbed truck was required to move it around. Over a decade later, See's Candies still proudly holds the record for creating the world's largest lollipop.