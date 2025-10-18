The Best Way To Eliminate Fish Odors While You're Cooking

While fish makes a great home-cooked meal, it can also make for a not-so-great-smelling home kitchen. Even the most die-hard seafood lovers are less than enthused by the lingering fishy odors that cooking a hearty piece of salmon or trout can bring. Chowhound spoke exclusively with investigative chemist Alexis Rochester, owner of ChemistryCachet.com, who said those smells are due to the unsaturated fats in fish undergoing rapid oxidation. This leads to strong odors from ketones and aldehydes, two volatile compounds naturally found in fish. "[This smell] can linger on many surfaces, especially sinks or dishes," Rochester told us.

Rochester says that the best way to keep your kitchen smelling nice and clean when cooking fish is to use an acid, which can neutralize the smells rather than merely covering them up. "Squeezing lemon on your fish right after cooking can be the quickest way to minimize the fishy odor," she explains. Lemon is a common choice since it already adds a pop of bright flavor to fish, but Rochester adds, "You can also use vinegar to neutralize the fishy odor on surfaces like your sink." Just don't try to use an air freshener to cover up the smell, she advises, since this only masks the odor and doesn't eliminate it.