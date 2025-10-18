What Exactly Makes Pennsylvania's Funny Cake Pie Such A Silly Dessert?

Foodies love trying dishes they've never heard of before. It's one of the reasons that culinary travel is such a big deal. Regional dishes are part of the country's culture, and visiting new destinations to try their unique foods is part of the fun. Pennsylvania, for example, has a number of unique dishes like scrapple (what is scrapple, anyway?) and the state's signature stew, pepper pot soup, but when it comes to dessert, there is one dish that is as silly as its name: funny cake pie.

This dessert is a pleasant surprise, with the joke hiding inside the dessert's unique design. Not quite cake and not quite pie, it's actually a little bit of both with a good dose of gooey chocolate thrown in for good measure to keep you on your toes. What's even funnier about it is the way some bakers make this unique dessert. When you are preparing a funny cake pie, you take a pie crust of your choice (homemade or store-bought, as long as it's a tasty one!), pour in the cake batter, then pour the chocolate sauce on top. As the dessert cooks, the chocolate sauce sinks to the bottom, and you've got one tricky dessert! Other recipes call for layering the chocolate on the bottom and carefully adding the cake batter on top so it doesn't disturb the chocolate, but either way you do it, you wind up with a unique dessert that has a fun, sweet surprise inside. Much like a complex Thanksgiving favorite, the turducken, what you see from the outside isn't necessarily what you get when it comes to funny cake pie.