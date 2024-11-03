How The Turducken Became Thanksgiving's Most Unhinged Dish

Despite Thanksgiving being one of the most conventional holidays in the U.S., there's a number of unusual customs many people take part in. From the once iconic flaming turkey toss in Indiana to the official pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey at the White House — a practice that dates back to the 1800s — it's clear the holiday's odd traditions have taken on a life of their own. But when it comes to how the bird is prepared, one dish has become iconic for its especially peculiar name and recipe: the infamously weird turducken.

Although a turducken, aptly named for turkey, duck, and chicken, might look familiar on the outside because of its bird-like shape, this unhinged combination of poultry is anything but. A deboned turkey stuffed with a deboned duck stuffed with a deboned chicken has become a surprisingly popular Thanksgiving dish — and unlike Anthony Bourdain's "stunt turkey," this one is more delicious than it might look. Despite being somewhat fueled by shock value to post such a shocking combination on the internet, it might surprise you to find out that the turducken has actually been around, and enjoyed, longer than you might have thought. One chef actually claimed he invented the turducken all the way back in the 1960s, but there's another Thanksgiving tradition that helped the dish take on a life of its own — football.