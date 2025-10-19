The Costco Fruit Reddit Says You Should Skip

Let's be honest, it probably takes a lot to rile up a Costco shopper. So we were surprised to learn that it's oranges of all things that's done just that. A Reddit thread about one member's ongoing bad experiences buying citrus fruits at Costco turned from an innocent question into a bit of a heated fruit forum, complete with theories, regional blame, and as well as a few Costco apologists. The original post showed a bag of oranges so dry they almost looked fossilized. "Should I avoid orange varieties at Costco altogether?" the original poster asked with many commenters chiming in to say, essentially, yeah... maybe you should.

Many of the commenters claimed they have good luck with their local Costcos' fruit options, but the mood of the thread overall was far from juicy — one user complained that half their bag of Cara Cara oranges went moldy within three days. A few people made the point that the citrus season is winter and spring, and so buying anything in other months is more than likely imported a long time prior to when it actually arrives on our shelves. The warehouse retailer's image still suffers from the major frozen fruit recall that still haunts it, so regardless of whether this is bad luck or bad logistics, the orange debate isn't a good look.