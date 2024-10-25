Where To Keep Oranges So They Stay Fresh Longer
It's nice to have oranges on hand for both sweet and savory dishes or for eating on their own. Unfortunately, a bag of oranges isn't going to last very long if you plop it down on your counter and leave it once you get back from the store. In fact, at room temperature, oranges will only stay good for about a week. So, if you want your oranges to last as long as possible, it's time to start storing them in the fridge.
Like grapes and strawberries, oranges do best when stored in a refrigerator because they stay freshest in dark places with low humidity. Optimally, they should be kept between 41-42 degrees Fahrenheit. Whole oranges can be stored in a crisper drawer for up to a month, so long as it is a low humidity drawer. You can put them in an airtight container, but it makes little difference for whole fruits; plus it can actually be detrimental as it prevents the fruit from being able to breathe. Likewise, cut oranges can also be stored in the crisper drawer, provided they are wrapped in plastic wrap and placed in an airtight container. However, sliced oranges will only last three to four days.
If you need oranges to last longer than a month, they can be frozen for up to a year. To freeze oranges, you'll want to wash or peel them and then slice them into halves or wedges. To prevent them from sticking together, freeze them in a single layer on a baking sheet for about four hours before placing them in freezer bags.
Tips for picking oranges that will last the longest
If you want oranges that will last, you must know how to pick out the freshest ones at the grocery store. The key is to look for ripe oranges with vibrant colors and a strong citrus scent. They should be firm when you squeeze them and feel heavy in your hand. Stay away from lightweight oranges, which can indicate that the fruit is dry inside. You should also avoid oranges with any wrinkling, soft spots, or an abundance of blemishes.
Unlike bananas, avoid unripe oranges because they stop ripening as soon as they're picked. However, not all green oranges are unripe. Ripe Valencia oranges, in particular, are noted for often retaining a green hue. Because of this, it's essential to consider all the other factors before taking them home.
Moreover, it's a good idea to pick types of oranges that are in season. For instance, navel oranges and Cara Cara oranges are in season during the winter, while Valencia oranges are at their peak from late spring to early summer. Getting oranges when in season is one of the best ways to ensure freshness, especially if you can get them from a local farmers market. The fresher oranges are when you get them, the longer they'll last in your fridge!