Determinate Vs Indeterminate Tomatoes: How To Choose The Right One For Your Garden

There's nothing quite like growing your own food and enjoying freshly plucked seasonal produce from your garden. However, maintaining an entire vegetable patch isn't everybody's cup of tea, and even if you've got the space and inclination to do it, one of the foremost tips for beginner vegetable garden-keepers is to pay attention to how much effort a particular plant takes to maintain. If you'd like to grow tomatoes, know that they require special consideration and planning.

While some varieties of tomatoes are easier to grow than others, before picking out a plant (or several), there's an important choice to make — whether you should grow determinate or indeterminate tomatoes. This influences how and when the tomatoes will grow and sometimes even how you'll use them. Determinate varieties have bushier plants that are easier to manage and generally more compact, while indeterminate varieties grow much longer vines. The former also has a set fruiting period, while the latter continues to produce tomatoes for the duration of the growing period.

To help you figure out which kind is right for your garden and cooking needs, as well as how to best care for either type of tomato plant, we had an exclusive chat with an expert: Erika Nolan, homestead consultant and creator of The Holistic Homestead, which you can find on Instagram and YouTube. "Most slicing and sauce varieties of tomatoes are determinate varieties, while most indeterminate are cherry tomatoes," she explained. Therefore, the kind you choose influences how you can use them. "However, it really depends on where you're located to suggest which varieties grow best," she says, suggesting that buyers should research the tomato variety they're interested in to figure out whether they are determinate or indeterminate, especially since some varieties might surprise you.