Martha Stewart's Solution To Leftover Canned Pumpkin? Make The Ultimate Fall Comfort Meal

Come fall, pumpkin is featured in just about everything. But whether you're making a pumpkin pie or an easy pumpkin spice latte at home, chances are you're going to have some leftover mashed pumpkin. If you're looking for another way to add this squash into your fall meal rotation, Martha Stewart has a recipe for you. To make use out of your unfinished canned pumpkin, add it to a grilled cheese for a delicious and creamy sandwich.

A pumpkin grilled cheese may sound just as unusual as adding Nutella to your grilled cheese sandwich, but pumpkin and cheese are no new pairing. The sweet, spiced flavor of the pumpkin balances well with cheeses like Brie, chèvre, Gouda, and aged cheddar. When pumpkin is cooked, it has a similar taste to a sweet potato, but with a nuttier flavor. Since canned pumpkin is already cooked, it has that nutty taste along with a sweet and bold flavor, which will contrast well with the cheese. The pumpkin grilled cheese is going to become a recipe you'll want year-round.