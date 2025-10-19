The Absolute Best Pepperidge Farm Cookies On Store Shelves

Pepperidge Farm is a brand that requires very little introduction, such is its presence on store shelves all over the country. From reportedly being one of Marlon Brando's favorite treats to having one of the best grocery store wheat breads on the market, the brand certainly has etched a place for itself in the aisles of America. But with so many products, some are bound to emerge from the pack head and shoulders above the rest. And with a solid number of different cookies on offer, one must stand above the others, right? Chowhound was determined to find which cookie that was.

In our ranking of Pepperidge Farm cookies from worst to best, one intrepid foodie set out to find which Pepperidge Farm option stood out as the best and found that none other than its Bordeaux Caramelized Crisps beat all the competition. Not to be confused with the British variation of crisps, these cookies were described as a sugar cookie with a more brittle snap. This satisfying texture combined with the subtle brown sugar notes of the cookies made the reviewer's conclusion fairly easy — these Bordeaux Caramelized Crisps deserve a spot in anyone's snack cupboard.