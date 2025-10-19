The Absolute Best Pepperidge Farm Cookies On Store Shelves
Pepperidge Farm is a brand that requires very little introduction, such is its presence on store shelves all over the country. From reportedly being one of Marlon Brando's favorite treats to having one of the best grocery store wheat breads on the market, the brand certainly has etched a place for itself in the aisles of America. But with so many products, some are bound to emerge from the pack head and shoulders above the rest. And with a solid number of different cookies on offer, one must stand above the others, right? Chowhound was determined to find which cookie that was.
In our ranking of Pepperidge Farm cookies from worst to best, one intrepid foodie set out to find which Pepperidge Farm option stood out as the best and found that none other than its Bordeaux Caramelized Crisps beat all the competition. Not to be confused with the British variation of crisps, these cookies were described as a sugar cookie with a more brittle snap. This satisfying texture combined with the subtle brown sugar notes of the cookies made the reviewer's conclusion fairly easy — these Bordeaux Caramelized Crisps deserve a spot in anyone's snack cupboard.
What sets these cookies apart
Pepperidge Farm Bordeaux Caramelized Crisps may be sweet, and they may be snappy, but that's not enough to earn a number one position, especially with the many Pepperidge Farm cookie styles that are available. These caramelized cookies struck the ideal balance of sweetness. While they are certainly not under-sweet, they're undoubtedly more nuanced in their sweetness than some more saccharine Pepperidge Farm cookies that ranked lower.
As well, the lighter texture and composition of these cookies mean your taste buds won't be bogged down with a sugar overload — making these cookies a perfect companion next to an afternoon tea or as a post-dinner treat. However, the reviewer does advise that you eat the pack quickly, as they can grow stale and lose their snap within a matter of a couple of days. But with cookies this good, we certainly won't complain if we have to eat more.