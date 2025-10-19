It Might Seem Obvious, But This Easy Step Will Make Or Break Your Store-Bought Marinara

After a long day, the last thing you want to do is spend time prepping ingredients for an elaborate meal and then hovering over a stove or monitoring the oven while it cooks. Store-bought pasta sauce comes in clutch in situations like this. Simply combine the sauce with your preferred shape of cooked pasta, and while not quite worthy of gourmet status, you will still end up with a tasty and satisfying meal. The humble marina sauce, beloved by many esteemed chefs, is the default choice for many and for good reason. There are plenty of brands that make it, though some are naturally superior to others in terms of flavor, texture, and overall consistency, according to Chowhound's ranking of popular store-bought marinara sauces. Most home cooks just pour the sauce straight from the jar over their cooked pasta, but your taste buds could take a hit as a result, and not in a good way.

The effortless trick to enhancing the flavor of your store-bought marinara sauce doesn't require any additional ingredients, or even much legwork. All you need are your chosen brand and a saucepan to heat it up in. This technique works since heating the sauce up first helps bring out the aromatic flavors and improves its texture, bringing your basic weekday dinner closer to feeling like a fancier feast that you put considerably more time and effort into preparing. Perhaps this zero-ingredient upgrade hack could make even the sauce that ranked the worst on Chowhound's taste test of store-bought marinara sauces taste better.