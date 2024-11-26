The Worst Store-Bought Marinara Sauce, According To Our Taste Test

Though most of us would love to eat homemade marinara sauce regularly, when it comes to cooking quick and easy meals, we're likely to opt for a store-bought sauce to save time and money. The good news is that it's easy to supercharge a basic jarred sauce with add-ins like basil and pepper, but it's absolutely vital that you start with a high-quality base. That's why we made it our mission to determine the gold standard of marinara sauce — and the ones to avoid at all costs.

Chowhound writer Michelle Bottalico used her expertise in Italian cuisine to rank 14 marinara sauces based on blind taste tests. Her criteria evaluated the sauces' appearance, smell, taste, texture, and value. The winners, which tended to fall on the pricey side of the spectrum, used top-quality ingredients (including imported Italian tomatoes) and mastered the delicate balance of oil, garlic, and tomato flavor, without smelling or tasting artificial.

On the other hand, the worst of the bunch were overwhelmingly artificial, sickeningly sweet, and unappealingly acidic in taste and aroma. Of these disappointing sauces, Bertolli Traditional Marinara Sauce was the worst offender. Bottalico found its taste so off-putting that she could hardly eat more than one bite.