Thrift Store Pans Look Brand New Thanks To One Pantry Staple
Thrifting for cookware has become increasingly popular, especially with the potential of finding vintage dishes that might be worth some serious money. But stocking up on everyday items like steel pots and pans is also a great way to reduce consumption and save cash. If you have ever passed on a pan in a thrift store because of visible burnt residue, you might want to reconsider giving it a chance next time. There's something in your pantry that will surprise you with its ability to make a pan shine with just a bit of elbow grease — and no, it's not what you think it is.
Tomato paste is trending for its ability to bring thrift store pans back to their former glory (while also being impressively cheap). For those who are always on the hunt for organic alternatives when cleaning in the kitchen, you might want to consider adding tomato paste to your grocery list.
How to use tomato paste to make a pan shine
All you need to clean a blackened pan is a can of tomato paste and a stainless steel-safe scouring pad. Spread the paste over the bottom of the pan and then let it sit for around half an hour. Tomato paste works so well on built up residue because of its acidity, specifically the oxalic acid (which is often used in commercial cleaning products).
Once you've let that acid work away at the grease and tarnish for a while, you can start scrubbing. It will likely take some hard scrubbing, but you will start to see the stains fade and wash away. Because pan stains and grime build up over time and in layers, you will likely have to repeat the process a few times. The key to this endeavor is patience. Since you are likely going to be scrubbing for a while, avoid having your hands smell like tomato paste for the rest of the day by wearing a protective pair of gloves.