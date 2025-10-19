Thrift Store Pans Look Brand New Thanks To One Pantry Staple

Thrifting for cookware has become increasingly popular, especially with the potential of finding vintage dishes that might be worth some serious money. But stocking up on everyday items like steel pots and pans is also a great way to reduce consumption and save cash. If you have ever passed on a pan in a thrift store because of visible burnt residue, you might want to reconsider giving it a chance next time. There's something in your pantry that will surprise you with its ability to make a pan shine with just a bit of elbow grease — and no, it's not what you think it is.

Tomato paste is trending for its ability to bring thrift store pans back to their former glory (while also being impressively cheap). For those who are always on the hunt for organic alternatives when cleaning in the kitchen, you might want to consider adding tomato paste to your grocery list.