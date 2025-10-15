Make Your Own Black Vodka To Add A Spooky Twist To Your Cocktails
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When spooky season begins, it's time to swap your tropical summer cocktail for something more dark and sinister. Whether making a black magic martini, a black widow cocktail, or a black Russian, there's one ingredient that is a must for the perfect Halloween cocktail: black vodka. While you can buy black vodka at some liquor stores, you can also make your own in just a few minutes.
One easy way to make black vodka is by using black liquid food dye, such as McCormick Black Food Coloring. Add several drops to a bottle of vodka, or a couple of drops to a glass, and shake or stir until mixed thoroughly. Experiment with the amount to produce your desired spooky effect: less food dye will produce a subtle, silvery tint like a ghostly fog, while more drops will result in an ebony, raven-colored tint. Besides liquid dye, you can also use black food gel, like Chefmaster Coal Black Liqua-Gel, which is more concentrated and may produce a deeper hue. Bear in mind that the thicker consistency of the gel may require more shaking or stirring.
Unfortunately for this mixology project, black food dye isn't usually included in a standard food dye set. But fear not — it's also possible to make black vodka by mixing typical food colors. Simply add a few drops of red, green, and blue to the vodka and shake or stir, adding more of each as needed to achieve an ideal hue. It might not be the perfect shade of black, but it'll still produce the same dark, eerie vibe for your spooky libations.
Alternative methods for turning vodka black
There are a few options to color your vodka without dye. Black rice, commonly sold in Asian grocery stores and online, can naturally transform your vodka into a spine-chilling Halloween hue without substantially changing the flavor. Black rice, also known as forbidden rice, is a type of whole grain rice that is high in anthocyanin, an antioxidant which gives it its dark hue. Combine the black rice and vodka in a Mason jar, and allow it to soak for several days, giving it a shake every so often. When you've achieved the desired color, strain the rice and pour the vodka into a bottle. The rice has a deep purple tint that will only add to the sinister look of your cocktails.
A different yet equally unique way to color your vodka is by using squid ink, which you might find at gourmet food stores, fish markets, or sold online. Just bear in mind that it has a very salty flavor that could affect the taste of the vodka. Alternatively, you could add black sambuca, an Italian liqueur with a dark color and black licorice flavor, to your vodka to darken it.
Some people have also used charcoal to turn their vodka black by emptying the contents of activated charcoal capsules into a bottle of vodka and giving it a shake. However, the color tends to settle at the bottom, making the effect only temporary. Health professionals also advise caution when consuming activated charcoal supplements.
Tips for an extra special (and tasty) Halloween drink
Your Halloween-inspired drink doesn't have to just look great, it can taste great too. Using flavored vodka, like marshmallow or vanilla vodka, is a great way to sweeten up your black vodka cocktail. You can also flavor your favorite plain vodka by infusing it with dark-colored fruits like blackberries, blueberries, and elderberries. Infusing the spirit is the perfect cheap trick to level up mediocre vodka, as is using fancy ice in your cocktail.
You can also mix up a dark and mysterious drink by adding coffee liqueur to your vodka, also known as a black Russian cocktail. Use a coffee liqueur made from a dark roast like Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur or Kahula Midnight Liqueur to achieve an extra dark color. Turn a black Russian into an espresso martini with the addition of simple syrup and espresso. Make it Halloween-themed by using melted marshmallow to create a spiderweb design across the top of your glass.
Another fun way to upgrade your spine-tingling drink is by adding luster dust to your glass. Luster dust is food-grade and non-toxic, and adds a sparkly, metallic sheen to cocktails that will impress your guests; while it results in a distinctly glittery appearance, edible glitter can also be used to achieve a dazzling drink. Add silver, dark purple, or dark red to your black vodka cocktail for a witchy and glamorous Halloween-look. Stir it straight into the drink or use it to create a shimmery sugar rim on your cocktail glass. If you love spooky season and Halloween-inspired drinks, try some delicious combinations for the best fall-themed Jell-O shots and three-ingredient cocktails that are perfect for fall.