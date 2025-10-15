Make Your Own Black Vodka To Add A Spooky Twist To Your Cocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When spooky season begins, it's time to swap your tropical summer cocktail for something more dark and sinister. Whether making a black magic martini, a black widow cocktail, or a black Russian, there's one ingredient that is a must for the perfect Halloween cocktail: black vodka. While you can buy black vodka at some liquor stores, you can also make your own in just a few minutes.

One easy way to make black vodka is by using black liquid food dye, such as McCormick Black Food Coloring. Add several drops to a bottle of vodka, or a couple of drops to a glass, and shake or stir until mixed thoroughly. Experiment with the amount to produce your desired spooky effect: less food dye will produce a subtle, silvery tint like a ghostly fog, while more drops will result in an ebony, raven-colored tint. Besides liquid dye, you can also use black food gel, like Chefmaster Coal Black Liqua-Gel, which is more concentrated and may produce a deeper hue. Bear in mind that the thicker consistency of the gel may require more shaking or stirring.

Unfortunately for this mixology project, black food dye isn't usually included in a standard food dye set. But fear not — it's also possible to make black vodka by mixing typical food colors. Simply add a few drops of red, green, and blue to the vodka and shake or stir, adding more of each as needed to achieve an ideal hue. It might not be the perfect shade of black, but it'll still produce the same dark, eerie vibe for your spooky libations.