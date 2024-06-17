Make Your Cocktail As Impressive As A $20 Drink With Fancy Ice

Any drink served on the rocks is going to taste more watery as time passes and the ice cubes melt. While you can't prevent that ice from melting, adding additional flavors to your ice cubes means the ice will transform the drink instead of diluting it. Spiciness is one way to incorporate unforgettable flavor into a homemade cocktail. "I like experimenting with flavors that dramatically change a cocktail as the ice melts and change it over time," says Bryan Schneider. "Spicy ice cubes are a fun thing to play with because the cocktail gets more and more spicy as the ice melts."

Advertisement

However, dilution is important during this process. Spicy ice cubes can pack a strong punch for how small they are, and he recommends watering them down before you freeze them to avoid making them too hot. "I've made cocktails with ice made from jalapeño and habanero juices, which would be extremely spicy if they were not diluted," Schneider says.

You could double-down on the heat, pairing these ice cubes with a spicy margarita or a classic Clamato michelada, which combines Clamato, beer, lime, and hot sauce. If you add them to a normally non-spicy drink, then your ice can play off the sweet or tangy flavors in your cocktail, creating an even more dynamic drink. But don't forget to warn your guests, just in case they can't handle the heat!

Advertisement