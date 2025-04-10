What You Need To Know About Costco Membership's Auto-Renewal

At the end of 2024, Costco had a whopping 136.8 million members scattered around the globe. With its expansive stock of home goods, alcohol, food, and approachable membership tiers, the numbers make sense. (And if you're wondering why Costco is members-only, read this.) While Costco customers can choose to pay membership fees manually, loyal shoppers might prefer to set up auto-renewal instead to make the process seamless. For all those customers curious about how Costco's membership renewal works, here are some things you need to know.

First, members can enroll in the auto-renewal program online by putting a payment method on file with your account, but note that the wholesale club only accepts Visa credit and debit cards or Mastercard debit cards — just like shopping in store, Costco doesn't take AmEx. Your card will not be charged until the first day of your renewal month. For example, if you signed up for a membership in January 2025, your membership will renew in early January 2026. For all those executive members, you can use your 2% annual reward to pay for your membership too. This certificate is usually mailed at least two months before the renewal date. You'll have to visit your local Costco in person to put your annual reward toward renewal, though, so plan to stop by a register or membership counter.