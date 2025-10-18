Add One Of These Pantry Staples To Oven-Roasted Corn On The Cob For An Extra Sweet Touch

Brown sugar, maple syrup, honey, and molasses aren't just for creating marinades, sweet treats, and sprinkling over your morning oatmeal; they're actually great for bringing out the flavors of sweet corn. While butter is the go-to condiment for corn on the cob, different types of sugar can have different effects on corn's naturally sweet flavor. Robert Cornett, executive chef at Rancho de Los Caballeros in Wickenburg, Arizona, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how adding a touch of sweetener can help take oven-roasted corn to the next level — and how to decide which type of sugar makes the most sense for the flavor you're after.

An important note: corn doesn't always need sugar, and tasting it is key in determining how to best bring out its natural flavors. "Fresh corn, especially summer sweet corn, usually doesn't need sugar," Cornett said. "It's already naturally high in sucrose." Be sure to use the corn you bring home from the supermarket right away for maximum flavor, as letting it sit on the counter instead of using it immediately is one of the most common fresh corn mistakes. According to Cornett, sweeteners come into play when corn is out of season, as the sucrose in corn can turn to starch and make it less sweet than when it's at peak freshness. "That's when it would benefit from added sugar," Cornett said.

Brown and white sugars are simple options when it comes to sweetening corn. "White sugar has a natural sweetness, dissolves easily, and boosts flavor without changing the corn," Cornett said. Try adding a bit of lemon to corn sweetened with white sugar for some extra zing. The molasses in brown sugar, on the other hand, adds a bit of richness, and can add a slight caramel taste to your roasted corn.