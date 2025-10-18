It's Time To Retire This Canned Meat Myth For Good

Canned foods are affordable, convenient, and will often last for years. Despite this being true across the board, many people still have a prejudice against consuming canned meat. While it's common to have an emergency stock of canned beans and tomatoes in the kitchen, most folks are much less likely to have canned meats in the pantry. The reason might be because of the myth that it is inherently unhealthy, but the reality is that canned meat retains most of its nutrients. Most notably, proteins, carbs, and fats are completely unaffected by the process, meaning canned meat is an easy and cost-effective way to achieve a more nutritious diet.

We would be remiss if we didn't mention that some canned meats (looking at you, spam and corned beef hash) can contain high levels of fat and sodium, as well as the preservative sodium nitrite, which has been linked to an increased risk in some types of cancer. But with that in mind, almost all other varieties are considered safe, and it's about time canned meat started getting the accolades it deserves — especially in this economy.