It's Time To Retire This Canned Meat Myth For Good
Canned foods are affordable, convenient, and will often last for years. Despite this being true across the board, many people still have a prejudice against consuming canned meat. While it's common to have an emergency stock of canned beans and tomatoes in the kitchen, most folks are much less likely to have canned meats in the pantry. The reason might be because of the myth that it is inherently unhealthy, but the reality is that canned meat retains most of its nutrients. Most notably, proteins, carbs, and fats are completely unaffected by the process, meaning canned meat is an easy and cost-effective way to achieve a more nutritious diet.
We would be remiss if we didn't mention that some canned meats (looking at you, spam and corned beef hash) can contain high levels of fat and sodium, as well as the preservative sodium nitrite, which has been linked to an increased risk in some types of cancer. But with that in mind, almost all other varieties are considered safe, and it's about time canned meat started getting the accolades it deserves — especially in this economy.
Use canned meat for easy, protein-packed meals
The humble can of tuna can be used for so much more than just sandwiches. It's ideal for adding into classic and comforting dishes like tuna casserole, tuna melts, and other tuna-centric pasta dishes. It's also great for a fast and easy upgrade to a cold salad for a protein boost. Though tuna is a popular option, other options like sardines and oysters should not be skipped in the canned goods aisle, as well.
Canned sardines make for an amazing snack when topped with onions or peppers, giving a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12. As for oysters, there are several ways to elevate the canned mollusks; and topping the list is making an oyster pate by blending them up with some cream cheese, herbs, and Worcestershire sauce before spreading it on a fresh baguette. Smoked oysters also pack a powerful punch when it comes to nutrients; just like sardines, they are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12, while also providing 10 times more zinc than found in beef.