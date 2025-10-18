The US State That's Home To America's Worst Burger King Location
If there's one thing we should all be aware of, it's that the customer isn't always right – except in cases where the restaurant is way, way wrong. While it's true that people are more likely to leave reviews when they've had a negative experience than when they've had positive ones, some establishments just really deserve the criticism. Case in point: the worst Burger King location in America.
The Burger King at 4301 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, South Carolina, had an average score of 1.42 stars across 114 reviews, earning it a final weighted score of -7.48 based on business magazine Fast Company's metrics. To illustrate just how bad that is, the best-performing branch had a weighted score of 11.05, which creates an enormous gap between the two. While it isn't the worst scandal in Burger King history, the fact that it scored so low in Fast Company's analysis tells us that things are pretty bleak over there.
It's a little surprising, since South Carolina knows a thing or two about Southern hospitality — especially when it comes to food service. The state is home to one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite chain restaurant branches, and a 24-hour food tour of Charleston is loaded with some pretty amazing establishments. But this doesn't apply to the Burger King along Sunset Boulevard, which clearly has a few issues it needs to address.
Why the location received such a low score
Based on the review that Fast Company felt best represented customer feedback, this particular Burger King branch has a pretty abysmal staff. The review mentioned how the crew never gives customers receipts, how the furniture feels like it's been wiped down with grease, and how the majority of the people working there are just downright rude. In terms of the food, it's much less about the actual quality of the items and more about how no one seems to care about serving it well. The fries are cold more often than not, and orders sometimes have a few items missing when they're brought out.
Other reviews left on Google Maps seem to agree. Many mention how rude the staff is and how slow they seem to work, from how your order is taken to how long it takes to come to you. One review points out that there's only one person making every sandwich, and another cooking the fries. Based on this, the joint is clearly understaffed, which may explain why things take forever.
These experiences are in sharp contrast with the best-rated branch, located at 3040 Ella Boulevard in Houston, Texas. The highlighted review mentions that the crew has great energy, which translates to equally great service. All the top-scoring locations shared the same sentiment, which shows that restaurants are just as much about the service as they are about the food. You're better off getting your food at any other chain restaurant with excellent customer service — at least until this Burger King branch gets it together.