The US State That's Home To America's Worst Burger King Location

If there's one thing we should all be aware of, it's that the customer isn't always right – except in cases where the restaurant is way, way wrong. While it's true that people are more likely to leave reviews when they've had a negative experience than when they've had positive ones, some establishments just really deserve the criticism. Case in point: the worst Burger King location in America.

The Burger King at 4301 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, South Carolina, had an average score of 1.42 stars across 114 reviews, earning it a final weighted score of -7.48 based on business magazine Fast Company's metrics. To illustrate just how bad that is, the best-performing branch had a weighted score of 11.05, which creates an enormous gap between the two. While it isn't the worst scandal in Burger King history, the fact that it scored so low in Fast Company's analysis tells us that things are pretty bleak over there.

It's a little surprising, since South Carolina knows a thing or two about Southern hospitality — especially when it comes to food service. The state is home to one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite chain restaurant branches, and a 24-hour food tour of Charleston is loaded with some pretty amazing establishments. But this doesn't apply to the Burger King along Sunset Boulevard, which clearly has a few issues it needs to address.