The Worst Steakhouse Chain In The US, According To Customer Reviews
When you hear the word "steakhouse," you might think of a high quality experience. After all, steaks are often the culinary centerpiece of a special occasion — something to splurge on, especially when it comes to pricier cuts like a filet mignon or bone-in ribeye. Many of these steakhouses know exactly how to cook the perfect steak that melts in your mouth. That said, not all of them are created the same.
First, you've got the really high-end steakhouses with maybe a handful of locations across the United States. Bourbon Steak comes to mind — with 11 locations spanning the east coast to the west coast. Then, you have the larger chain steakhouses, which can have hundreds of locations across the country. When it comes to these spots, dining results may vary widely. And just looking at the hard numbers: With nearly 16,000 steakhouses throughout the U.S., you're going to visit some duds eventually.
Truthfully though, some chains tend to fare a lot better than others when it comes to customer reviews. And, based on our research, the one steakhouse chain that consistently receives average to bad feedback is Logan's Roadhouse. With a 3.86 out of 5 rating on Google Reviews, the chain doesn't have a horrible rating, but its mediocre score landed it as the worst of the 13 steakhouse chains we researched in the U.S.
Why is Logan's Roadhouse so mediocre?
Typically, Google's restaurant reviews are based on food quality, service, and atmosphere. That's where Logan's Roadhouse falls short. The most frequent complaints mention poor food — like overdone steaks — as well as slow service and long waits. When you're a large chain with 119 locations like Logan's, you might have few spots that don't pull their weight. But consistently questionable feedback across many locations is a different issue.
The chain offers a variety of steaks. "The Logan" is their signature 11-ounce sirloin. Logan's also offers a 7-ounce filet, a 22-ounce porterhouse, and a 12-ounce "Signature Ribeye" — in addition to other chicken, pasta, seafood, and classic southern options. Some diners loved these entrees, but, for too many customers, the overall experience at Logan's misses the mark — especially compared to some of our top-ranked steakhouses with 4.5 and higher ratings, such as The Capital Grille, Fogo de Chão (kids six and under eat free here!), and Fleming's.
Even those highly-rated restaurants can have an off night. The top-ranked steakhouse we reviewed, The Capital Grille, had a few complaints about overcooked food or diners feeling rushed. That said, if you're going to spend a night out to enjoy a quality steak with good service, you would probably do well to pick many other steakhouse chain options over Logan's Roadhouse.