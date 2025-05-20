The Worst Steakhouse Chain In The US, According To Customer Reviews

When you hear the word "steakhouse," you might think of a high quality experience. After all, steaks are often the culinary centerpiece of a special occasion — something to splurge on, especially when it comes to pricier cuts like a filet mignon or bone-in ribeye. Many of these steakhouses know exactly how to cook the perfect steak that melts in your mouth. That said, not all of them are created the same.

First, you've got the really high-end steakhouses with maybe a handful of locations across the United States. Bourbon Steak comes to mind — with 11 locations spanning the east coast to the west coast. Then, you have the larger chain steakhouses, which can have hundreds of locations across the country. When it comes to these spots, dining results may vary widely. And just looking at the hard numbers: With nearly 16,000 steakhouses throughout the U.S., you're going to visit some duds eventually.

Truthfully though, some chains tend to fare a lot better than others when it comes to customer reviews. And, based on our research, the one steakhouse chain that consistently receives average to bad feedback is Logan's Roadhouse. With a 3.86 out of 5 rating on Google Reviews, the chain doesn't have a horrible rating, but its mediocre score landed it as the worst of the 13 steakhouse chains we researched in the U.S.