The Pepperidge Farm Cookies We Always Avoid Buying

Pepperidge Farm has an impressive pedigree dating back to 1929, when founder and mother Margaret Rudkin moved with her family to an estate with the same name in Connecticut and began experimenting with bread baking in order to provide a tastier loaf for her youngest son, who had dietary restrictions. Rudkin also found a market for her bread, and the business ended up surviving the Great Depression and World War II, paving the way for innovation, new products, and an eventual sale (in 1961) to The Campbell Soup Company.

The brand has always prided itself on making high-quality products (when Chowhound rated 10 store-bought wheat breads, it rose to the top), but naturally, they can't all be the very best. To this end, we ranked nine of Pepperidge Farm's iconic cookies to see which are worth buying, and which you'd be better off avoiding. While the Bordeaux Caramelized Crisps are a definite must-buy, thanks to their light and snappy texture, sadly, the Verona Strawberry cookies were at the bottom of the pile.

Strawberry thumbprints are one of the cookies that even beginner bakers can tackle, yet somehow, Pepperidge Farm messed them up. Both key components — the jam and the cookie — were lacking. There wasn't enough jam, and what there was, was disappointing in terms of both taste and texture. And the cookies were bland, too, missing a buttery flavor that would have leveled them up a notch. Put together, you had a fairly flavorless cookie with a hint of sticky fruit jelly.