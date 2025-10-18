The Important Ratio To Follow So Your Chocolate Fondue Has Perfect Texture

Chocolate fondue sounds like the ultimate indulgence. It's a surefire way to elevate your at-home Valentine's Day celebration, and it's actually fairly simple to put together. You've got your "dippers" — berries, marshmallows, cookies, etc. — and the fondue itself, which, at its most basic, is just chopped chocolate blended with heated cream (pro tip: Add a pinch of sea salt to balance flavors, it's one tiny ingredient that will make your chocolate fondue unforgettable). Of course, even simple recipes can have their issues; with fondue, these typically come down to texture: it may turn out too runny, too thick, or grainy. Yami Mercado, pastry chef at the Chicago Athletic Association, shared her expertise with Chowhound to help you achieve the perfect texture.

The first step (after choosing a high-quality chocolate that will melt well), is getting your chocolate-to-cream ratio correct. "For dark chocolate, I go for a 1-to-1 ratio of cream to chocolate," Mercado says. Dark chocolate has a higher cocoa content, she explains, so it needs less liquid to achieve the ideal consistency. For milk chocolate, she recommends a ratio of one and a half parts cream to one part chocolate; and for white chocolate, two parts cream to one part chocolate.

Don't fret if your fondue is initially too thick or too thin. There's a simple fix: Just add more cream or more melted chocolate, depending on whether you need to thin out your sauce or thicken it. "You'll know you have the right consistency when it's glossy and smooth enough to coat the back of a spoon," Mercado says.