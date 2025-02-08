Elevate Valentine's Day At Home With Slow Cooker Chocolate Fondue

If you're planning to stay in this Valentine's Day, it either means you're in a comfortable relationship or you're in for a solitary evening of watching television — in either case, there's no shame and nothing you need to answer for. Regardless, if you'll be near your kitchen the whole evening, you have an opportunity to make a sweet dessert with little effort on your part: chocolate fondue. Typically, if you don't have a fancy, specialized fondue pot, then common wisdom recommends using a saucepan to melt the chocolate down. If you have a slow cooker and enough time, though, you can easily make chocolate fondue at home with a Crock-Pot, which will keep it warm just as well.

The method is similar to using a slow cooker for cheese fondue. To prepare a classic Valentine's Day chocolate fondue instead, add the chocolate and other ingredients (cream, butter, etc.) to your Crock-Pot and watch them melt while you stir it every now and then to keep the texture consistent. You can't just leave it alone without stirring it, sadly, or the ingredients may not mix correctly, but it should only take about an hour before it's ready. Then, once done, you have a portable way to keep your sweet fondue warm, because it's already sitting inside the slow cooker.