Don't Skip This Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joint In South Carolina Loved By Locals

South Carolina is brimming with legendary eats from biscuits to seafood, but it has also earned a well-deserved distinction on the country's culinary map with its barbecue. But the unsuspecting barbecue joint that was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorites has nothing on the hole-in-the-wall joint that made it to Chowhound's mouthwatering list of the can't-miss American hole-in-the-wall barbecue restaurants. Fork Grove Barbecue earned points for its unbeatable traditional flavors, riveting aroma, and most especially, fantastic ribs.

Surprisingly, founder Dylan Cooke only started Fork Grove Barbecue in Anderson, South Carolina, in 2020, but it has already become a prominent fixture in the local dining scene. Folks from all over have flocked to get a taste of the South Carolina favorite. One of the things that sets it apart is its four custom-built 1,000-gallon smokers, each dedicated to different offerings, with flavors enhanced through hickory wood from local suppliers.

From the outside, Fork Grove Barbecue looks like a charming home — aside from the big sign with its name — which is a big clue as to what's waiting for you inside: Comforting bites and classic Southern hospitality. But with a plethora of barbecue spots dotting the state's rich five-century history, how did this tiny Palmetto State gem become a beloved local favorite so quickly? The answer can be summarized in the technique, glaze, and fixings.